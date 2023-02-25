Logo
Sport

Barcelona forward Fati injured in training
Barcelona forward Fati injured in training

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 12, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati warms up from the substitutes bench REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Cadiz - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
25 Feb 2023 03:35PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2023 03:35PM)
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be out of action after suffering an injury in training on Friday, the LaLiga club said without mentioning a timescale for his return.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 75th minute of Thursday's 2-1 Europa League playoff second leg defeat to Manchester United as Barcelona were knocked out of the second-tier European competition.

"Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon's training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said on Twitter on Friday.

Barcelona are top of the LaLiga standings with an eight-point lead over rivals Real Madrid who are second. The Catalan club play away to Almeria on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

