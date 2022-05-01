Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona forward Fati to return from injury for Mallorca game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona forward Fati to return from injury for Mallorca game

Barcelona forward Fati to return from injury for Mallorca game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FC Barcelona Training - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - January 3, 2022 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati during training REUTERS/Nacho Doce

01 May 2022 11:19AM (Updated: 01 May 2022 11:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will return to the squad for Sunday's LaLiga game at home with Mallorca, after being out for more than three months due to a hamstring injury, head coach Xavi Hernandez said.

Fati has not played for Barcelona since coming on as a substitute in their Copa del Rey quarter-final defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Jan. 20, his tenth appearance this season.

"We are going to get the squad list tomorrow (Sunday) but Ansu is going to be in it. We have seen great things with him, he is feeling well and got a good sensation," Xavi said.

"Over the last two weeks, we have seen great improvement. If everything goes well, he is going to play some minutes. He's happy, he's smiling, and he's a player who can make a difference.

"It's a shame we haven't been able to use him all these months ... I'm happy to have him back. He's a special player and he's going to be good for us in these final five games."

The 19-year-old Fati, who came through the youth system at the Catalan club, has also had to fight his way back from multiple surgeries to repair a November 2020 injury to his left knee.

Barcelona are already without Pedri (thigh), Nico Gonzalez (toe fracture), Ousmane Dembele (tonsillitis), Sergino Dest (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (muscle), Samuel Umtiti (foot) and Martin Braithwaite (COVID-19) for Sunday's game.

With the league title already sealed by Real Madrid, Barcelona are looking to finish second and secure Champions League qualification. They are currently third on 63 points, one point behind second-placed Sevilla who have played a game more.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us