Barcelona game against Osasuna postponed due to death of medical staff

BARCELONA : Saturday's LaLiga game between Barcelona and Osasuna at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium has been postponed due to the death of the Catalan club's doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, the home side said minutes before the match was scheduled to start.

Both teams announced the line-up, and the players went in to warm up, before Barcelona declared that the game was postponed via the stadium speakers.

According to LaLiga, a new date will be set in the coming days by its competition committee.

"FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening," Barcelona said in a statement.

"For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.

"The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Barcelona top the LaLiga standings with 57 points, one ahead of Atletico Madrid with Real in third on 54 points.