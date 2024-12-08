Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Betis after late Diao strike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Betis after late Diao strike

Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Betis after late Diao strike
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - December 7, 2024 General view of FC Barcelona's Inigo Martinez in action with Real Betis' Marc Bartra REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Betis after late Diao strike
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - December 7, 2024 Real Betis' Assane Diao celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Betis after late Diao strike
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - December 7, 2024 Real Betis' Assane Diao celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Betis after late Diao strike
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - December 7, 2024 FC Barcelona's Alejandro Balde in action with Real Betis' Aitor Ruibal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Betis after late Diao strike
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - December 7, 2024 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
08 Dec 2024 01:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEVILLE, Spain : LaLiga leaders Barcelona had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Real Betis after substitute Assane Diao scored a stoppage-time equaliser on Saturday to give Manuel Pellegrini cause to celebrate in his 500th LaLiga game as a manager.

The visitors, who have a provisional five-point lead at the top, opened the scoring in the 39th minute through a flowing move orchestrated by Lamine Yamal and neatly finished by Robert Lewandowski for his 16th league goal of the season.

Betis showed more intent after the break and Giovani Lo Celso levelled with a spot kick but teenager Yamal's brilliance again shone through as he threaded a well-disguised ball to substitute Ferran Torres who scored in the 82nd minute.

Barcelona looked on course for a win at the Benito Villamarin Stadium but Diao's 94th-minute backheel flick ensured the hosts earned a share of the points. Barca have 38 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who have two games in hand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement