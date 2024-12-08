Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Betis after late Diao strike

SEVILLE, Spain : LaLiga leaders Barcelona had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Real Betis after substitute Assane Diao scored a stoppage-time equaliser on Saturday to give Manuel Pellegrini cause to celebrate in his 500th LaLiga game as a manager.

The visitors, who have a provisional five-point lead at the top, opened the scoring in the 39th minute through a flowing move orchestrated by Lamine Yamal and neatly finished by Robert Lewandowski for his 16th league goal of the season.

Betis showed more intent after the break and Giovani Lo Celso levelled with a spot kick but teenager Yamal's brilliance again shone through as he threaded a well-disguised ball to substitute Ferran Torres who scored in the 82nd minute.

Barcelona looked on course for a win at the Benito Villamarin Stadium but Diao's 94th-minute backheel flick ensured the hosts earned a share of the points. Barca have 38 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who have two games in hand.