Barcelona hit by double injury blow before PSG trip

Oct 18 : Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was dealt a double blow ahead of a crucial week after the club confirmed injuries to defenders Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia on social media on Sunday.

The Catalan side visit Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday and host Real Madrid in El Clasico next Sunday.

• Garcia was ruled out for three to four weeks with a thigh injury

• Kounde will also miss the PSG game with an ankle sprain, but could return against Real Madrid

• Gerard Martin exited Saturday's 5-2 win over Real Betis at halftime, but was not included in the club's Sunday medical update

• Andreas Christensen is already out injured, leaving only Martin and Pau Cubarsi as natural options at centre back for the PSG game