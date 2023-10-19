Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner

MADRID : Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and fullback Alejandro Balde returned to training on Thursday as the injury-plagued LaLiga champions prepare to host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday with one eye on next week's Clasico against Real Madrid.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez will hope to recover a number of key players in time to face Real, but may have to get creative with his team selection for Bilbao as the champions grapple with injuries to eight first team players, including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Midfielder Sergi Roberto is the latest name on the list and will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a leg injury in training on Wednesday.

Barca, who trail Real Madrid by three points at the LaLiga summit, also have to cope with injuries to Jules Kounde, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Raphinha.

Kounde will definitely miss the Real Madrid game next Saturday, but De Jong and Lewandowski have a slim chance of being fit for the Clasico.

Raphinha is said to be progressing well, while Pedri is expected to be back in training soon and could be available for Wednesday's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Leaders Real Madrid visit Sevilla on Saturday and are set for a reunion with their former defender Sergio Ramos for the first time since he rejoined his childhood team after a couple of seasons at Paris St Germain.

They are expecting to have centre back David Alaba available after he missed international duty with Austria due to a leg injury.

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a purple patch of form since joining Real with the England midfielder impressing both at club and international level.

The 20-year-old produced another scintillating performance on Tuesday at Wembley, leading England to a 3-1 comeback victory against Italy and has scored 10 goals in his first 10 matches for Madrid.

On Saturday, Atletico Madrid travel to Galicia to face struggling Celta Vigo, who are in the relegation zone with manager Rafa Benitez in the hot seat.

With a game in hand on the sides above them, Atletico are fourth on 19 points, two behind third placed Barca and three below second-placed Girona, the surprise package of the season so far, who host bottom side Almeria on Sunday.