Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona lose first league match in two years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona lose first league match in two years

Barcelona lose first league match in two years

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women’s Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Chelsea - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 27, 2023 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

22 May 2023 12:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona's record two-year unbeaten run in Liga F was snapped on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat at Madrid CFF on the final day of the season.

Racheal Kundananji scored twice in the first half for Madrid, while Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas netted for the league champions.

The result ended Barca's 64-match unbeaten streak dating back to July 2021. The Catalans had chalked up a 62-match winning streak until they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla earlier this month.

Barcelona topped the standings with 85 points, 10 ahead of nearest rivals Real Madrid.

Jonatan Giraldez's side will now shift their focus to the Champions League final against VfL Wolfsburg Women on June 3.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.