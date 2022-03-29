Logo
Barcelona make sailing history in being named America's Cup hosts
America's Cup holders Team New Zealand have chosen Barcelona as the host for the 2024 edition making it the first venue to host that and an Olympic Games (1992) (Photo: AFP/Gilles Martin-Raget)

29 Mar 2022 10:28PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 10:28PM)
BARCELONA: Barcelona will become the first venue to stage an Olympic Games (1992) and an America's Cup after it was awarded the hosting of the latter for the 2024 edition on Tuesday (Mar 29).

As reigning champions, Team New Zealand had the right to decide the host city and chose Barcelona.

A statement on the official America's Cup website described Barcelona as having "world class facilities" for racing, "as well as an average wind range of 9 to 15 knots during the September and October race window", which makes the city "completely fit for purpose".

Team New Zealand defended the Auld Mug last year after beating the Italian team, Luna Rossa.

Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said: "Barcelona really is one of the most recognised cities in the world so to have the ability to host the most recognised sailing event in the world is hugely exciting."

"When thinking ahead to the 37th America's Cup and the AC75's racing within a few hundred metres of the Barcelona beach, waterfront, and race village fan engagement zones it will be nothing less than spectacular," Dalton added.

Barcelona beat Malaga and Jeddah in the bidding and takes over from Auckland as host.

The America's Cup was first contested in 1851 and claims to be the oldest competition in international sport.

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau said: "This should serve to promote the city to the world after the pandemic, to benefit Barcelona's tradition of this sport in a city by the sea and in addition, to boost the emerging sector of innovation and technology, linked to nautical activities."

Source: AFP

