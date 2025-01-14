Barcelona may keep defender Araujo after Martinez injury, says Flick

Barcelona could now decide not to sell defender Ronald Araujo with Inigo Martinez set for a month on the sidelines through injury, manager Hansi Flick said on Tuesday.

Araujo made his first appearance of the season in Barcelona's 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Barbastro this month after a serious hamstring injury, and came off the bench to replace Martinez in Sunday's Super Cup victory against Real Madrid.

Martinez suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for around four weeks, and while Araujo has been linked with a move to Juventus, this latest absence could see the 25-year-old remain at Barcelona.

"He is a Barcelona player and nothing changes. We are not happy with the injury of Inigo, who is a leader," Flick told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey home clash with Real Betis.

"But we already saw Araujo against Madrid, he is a fantastic centre-back, strong, one of the best and a leader."

Another player rumoured to be on the way out of the club is forward Ansu Fati, who has struggled with injuries and form since returning this season from a loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion.

"When I arrived at Barca I said that Ansu was doing very well and that he was working very hard, but the problems after his first injury, they have meant that he has never been able to show 100 per cent, it's a shame," Flick said.

"When we arrived we were convinced that he could return, but, for the moment, he will have to work, like everyone else, to return and offer his best version."

Barcelona lifted the Spanish Super Cup when they thumped Real 5-2, and Flick wants his team to show that same spirit when they face Real Betis, a side which held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw in the league last month.

"I don't like to exaggerate about anything. For the Catalans it was a great victory, everyone could see it," Flick said.

"It's a huge thing to win with that score and we should be proud. That's great, but in the end the important thing is to show it every day.

"It's only worth showing it tomorrow, playing with the same attitude and approach. Betis are a great team and we have to show every day that we want to be the best team."