Barcelona need to show quality on consistent basis, says Flick

SEVILLE, Spain : Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said his side have more than enough quality but need to display it consistently after they stumbled to a 2-2 LaLiga draw at Real Betis which left them susceptible to be overtaken by Real Madrid in the title race.

Barca twice took the lead at the Benito Villamarin Stadium after goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, but home side Betis fought back through Giovani Lo Celso and substitute Assane Diao to earn a share of the points.

After the draw, Flick's side have 38 points from 17 matches but second-placed rivals Real, who have 33, can move past them if they are able to win their two games in hand.

"It wasn't a good game. We are a young team and we need to improve a lot," Flick told reporters.

"We must be stronger, especially when we play away. We have quality, but we have to show it in every game. We could have played better.

"But we've been slow in passing, with a lot of long balls... it's not what we want and not our strength. We have to focus on our strengths and what we have to do."

Flick was issued a red card in the second half for protesting after Betis were awarded a penalty following a VAR review of Frenkie De Jong's tackle on Vitor Roque.

The German manager said he had not done anything wrong but added that he was not planning on appealing the red card.

"Marcus, my assistant, did a good job. We scored a goal with him (on the sidelines)...," Flick said.

"I didn't say anything to anyone, it was just my reaction. It was my reaction. It took a long time to decide if it was a penalty or not.

"If you need so much time, it can be a doubt. I don't agree with my sending off. It has never happened to me before. But maybe it's something here. I got angry at myself, not at anyone else."

Barcelona next travel to Germany for a Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, before hosting Leganes in a league match on Dec. 15.