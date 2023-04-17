Logo
Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal
Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal

Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal

Soccer Football - FC Barcelona Press Conference - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 17, 2023 FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta during the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea

17 Apr 2023 05:29PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 05:29PM)
BARCELONA : Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona soccer club, said on Monday all payments made to a company owned by a senior refereeing official were transparent and came in exchange for advisory and not to get any illegal sporting advantage.

A Barcelona court agreed to take on the case last week after prosecutors filed a complaint over what they alleged were payments of 7.3 million euros ($7.95 million) from 2001 to 2018 to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Laporta said there was a media campaign to discredit the club.

Source: Reuters

