Barcelona release defender Umtiti
Barcelona release defender Umtiti

Barcelona release defender Umtiti

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Elche - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 18, 2021 FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

01 Jul 2023 01:47AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2023 01:50AM)
Barcelona have reached agreement with defender Samuel Umtiti to terminate his contract, the Spanish champions said on Friday (Jun 30).

The France international joined Barca from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 and had three years left on his contract.

The 29-year-old suffered a series of injuries after helping France win the 2018 World Cup and spent last season on loan at Serie A side Lecce.

Umtiti played 133 times for Barcelona, winning three Copa del Rey trophies, two LaLiga titles and two domestic super cups.

Source: Reuters

