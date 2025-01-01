Barcelona request licence from RFEF as pressure mounts to register Olmo

Barcelona applied for new players' licences for Dani Olmo and Pau Victor with the Spanish FA (RFEF) on Tuesday, while the club denied claims of requesting any delay from governing bodies for their registrations.

The announcement was made hours before the midnight registration deadline.

Barcelona lost a second appeal to register the players for the remainder of the season on Monday, with the club unable to meet LaLiga's wage cap.

"Barcelona informs that it has applied for a new license for the players Daniel Olmo and Pau Victor to the RFEF," the Catalan club said in a statement.

"Club would like to deny having requested or receiving any moratorium to any governing body for these inscriptions."

Barcelona signed Olmo in August for around 55 million euros ($57.22 million) but the attacking midfielder was registered for only the first half of the season.

The club managed to register Olmo and forward Victor after long-term injuries kept first-team players out of the squad for months, allowing them to allocate a portion of their wages.

Efforts to extend both registrations have hit repeated road blocks, with Barcelona's appeals dismissed by LaLiga and various judicial authorities.

While Olmo and Victor will be free agents after the deadline, Barcelona could meet the economic requirements to sign them before the transfer market closes in February.

However, according to the RFEF rules, a player cannot be signed by the same club twice in the same season.

Barcelona is reportedly planning to raise funds by selling VIP box seats at the Camp Nou stadium, potentially generating over 100 million euros, subject to LaLiga's approval.

The Spanish league said later on Tuesday, however, that Barcelona "have not provided any alternative that, in compliance with LaLiga's economic control regulations, would allow them to register any player as of Jan. 2."

The club is currently third in LaLiga, trailing leaders Atletico Madrid by 3 points, and will play against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.