Barcelona seal 29th LaLiga title with 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid

BARCELONA, May 10 : Barcelona clinched their 29th LaLiga title on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over rivals Real Madrid to open an unassailable 14-point lead at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Real needed a win at Camp Nou to delay the celebrations but fell behind in the ninth minute when Marcus Rashford curled a free kick into the top corner.

Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the 18th minute, finishing a slick move involving Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo with a fierce strike from inside the box.

Hansi Flick's side moved to 91 points, with Real on 77 and Villarreal third on 69. Barcelona secured back-to-back league titles, capping a dominant campaign in which they have lost only four league matches.