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Barcelona seal 29th LaLiga title with 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid
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Sport

Barcelona seal 29th LaLiga title with 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid

Barcelona seal 29th LaLiga title with 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 10, 2026 FC Barcelona players and coach Hansi Flick celebrate with the trophy after winning the LaLiga REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona seal 29th LaLiga title with 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 10, 2026 FC Barcelona players celebrate after winning the LaLiga REUTERS/Nacho Doce
11 May 2026 05:08AM (Updated: 11 May 2026 05:21AM)
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BARCELONA, May 10 : Barcelona clinched their 29th LaLiga title on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over rivals Real Madrid to open an unassailable 14-point lead at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Real needed a win at Camp Nou to delay the celebrations but fell behind in the ninth minute when Marcus Rashford curled a free kick into the top corner.

Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the 18th minute, finishing a slick move involving Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo with a fierce strike from inside the box.

Hansi Flick's side moved to 91 points, with Real on 77 and Villarreal third on 69. Barcelona secured back-to-back league titles, capping a dominant campaign in which they have lost only four league matches.

Source: Reuters
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