Sport

Barcelona set 17-year-old Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - August 27, 2024 Rayo Vallecano's Isi Palazon in action with FC Barcelona's Marc Bernal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

01 Oct 2024 01:13AM
Barcelona have set midfielder Marc Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros ($557 million) and extended the 17-year-old's contract until June 2026, the LaLiga club said on Monday

When Spaniard Bernal will no longer be an Under-19 player in 2026, he will have an option to extend for an additional three years, the club said.

Bernal ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Barca's 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano last month, where he was forced off the pitch in the final minutes.

A product of Barcelona's youth academy, Bernal has made three league appearances since his debut for the senior team in their LaLiga opener against Valencia.

"Marc Bernal was, until his unfortunate injury, the huge sensation at the start of the season," Barcelona said in a statement on Monday.

"After he joined manager Hansi Flick for the pre-season, the German coach was convinced that he was ready to move up to the next level."

"The club is convinced that he is a fabulous investment for the future and has reflected this belief with today's new deal."

($1 = 0.8976 euros)

Source: Reuters

