Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona sign Brazilian forward Roque on seven-year deal from 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona sign Brazilian forward Roque on seven-year deal from 2024

Barcelona sign Brazilian forward Roque on seven-year deal from 2024

Athletico Paranaense's Vitor Roque celebrates scoring their first goal against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, on Jul 2, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Carla Carniel)

12 Jul 2023 07:35PM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 08:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Vitor Roque from Club Athletico Paranaense with the Brazilian forward set to join the Spanish champions from the 2024-25 season on a contract until 2031, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said Barca agreed to a €40 million (US$44.07 million) fee with €21 million in add-ons for the player seen as the successor to Robert Lewandowski who turns 35 next month.

The 18-year-old has scored 22 goals for Paranaense in 66 appearances, helping them reach the Copa Libertadores final last season.

He earned his first cap for Brazil in March, becoming the youngest-ever debutant for the five-time world champions.

"In footballing terms, a centre forward still in development but his adaptability means he can also play on the wing should the situation require," Barcelona said in a statement.

"An excellent reader of the game he also stands out for his pace and his finishing skills in front of goal."

Barcelona said they have inserted a buyout clause of €500 million into his contract.

Source: Reuters/fga

Related Topics

Football Barcelona

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.