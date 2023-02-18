Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona sign defender Araujo from LA Galaxy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona sign defender Araujo from LA Galaxy

Barcelona sign defender Araujo from LA Galaxy

FILE PHOTO: Aug 25, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; MLS All-Stars defender Julian Araujo (2) controls the ball against Liga MX All-Stars defender William Tesillo (6) in the second half during the 2021 MLS All-Star Game at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

18 Feb 2023 02:07AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 02:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona signed Mexican defender Julian Araujo from MLS side LA Galaxy in a deal until 2026, both clubs said on Friday.

Barcelona missed out on signing Araujo on transfer deadline day as they were 18 seconds late in registering the paperwork, and said they would appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to get the player registered.

Araujo has signed a 3-1/2-year contract until the end of the 2025-26 season, Barcelona said, adding that the 21-year-old will join the club's B team.

Araujo, who joined LA Galaxy in March 2019, registered two goals and 20 assists in 108 games played across all competitions with the MLS club.

Born in California, he was eligible to play for both the United States and Mexico. After playing for U.S. youth teams, he made his only appearance for the senior team in December 2020 against El Salvador.

In 2021, he requested for FIFA to approve his switch to represent Mexico, making his debut later in December in a friendly 2-2 draw against Chile.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.