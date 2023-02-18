Barcelona sign defender Araujo from LA Galaxy

Barcelona signed Mexican defender Julian Araujo from MLS side LA Galaxy in a deal until 2026, both clubs said on Friday.

Barcelona missed out on signing Araujo on transfer deadline day as they were 18 seconds late in registering the paperwork, and said they would appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to get the player registered.

Araujo has signed a 3-1/2-year contract until the end of the 2025-26 season, Barcelona said, adding that the 21-year-old will join the club's B team.

Araujo, who joined LA Galaxy in March 2019, registered two goals and 20 assists in 108 games played across all competitions with the MLS club.

Born in California, he was eligible to play for both the United States and Mexico. After playing for U.S. youth teams, he made his only appearance for the senior team in December 2020 against El Salvador.

In 2021, he requested for FIFA to approve his switch to represent Mexico, making his debut later in December in a friendly 2-2 draw against Chile.