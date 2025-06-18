Logo
Barcelona sign keeper Garcia from rivals Espanyol
Barcelona sign keeper Garcia from rivals Espanyol

Barcelona sign keeper Garcia from rivals Espanyol

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Espanyol - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - November 3, 2024 RCD Espanyol's Joan Garcia in action with FC Barcelona's Hector Fort REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

18 Jun 2025 08:22PM
Barcelona have signed goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol on a six-year contract, the LaLiga champions said on Wednesday after they met the Spaniard's release clause.

Espanyol said Garcia's 25 million euros ($28.75 million) release clause had been activated, ending his stint at the club he had been with since he was a 15-year-old. The Spain youth international also posted a video saying farewell to the fans.

The 24-year-old made more saves (146) than any other keeper in the 2024-25 LaLiga season while he was also one of just two players to play every minute of the campaign, along with Getafe keeper David Soria.

Garcia will provide competition for places in goal with German Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who missed most of the season due to knee surgery.

The club had to coax Wojciech Szczesny out of retirement and the Polish keeper made 30 appearances in their domestic treble-winning campaign.

While Barcelona topped the standings, Espanyol finished 14th, losing both home and away to Hansi Flick's side.

($1 = 0.8697 euros)

Source: Reuters
