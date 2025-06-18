Barcelona sign keeper Garcia from rivals Espanyol

Barcelona have signed goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol on a six-year contract, the LaLiga champions said on Wednesday after they met the Spaniard's release clause.

Espanyol said Garcia's 25 million euros ($28.75 million) release clause had been activated, ending his stint at the club he had been with since he was a 15-year-old. The Spain youth international also posted a video saying farewell to the fans.

The 24-year-old made more saves (146) than any other keeper in the 2024-25 LaLiga season while he was also one of just two players to play every minute of the campaign, along with Getafe keeper David Soria.

Garcia will provide competition for places in goal with German Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who missed most of the season due to knee surgery.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The club had to coax Wojciech Szczesny out of retirement and the Polish keeper made 30 appearances in their domestic treble-winning campaign.

While Barcelona topped the standings, Espanyol finished 14th, losing both home and away to Hansi Flick's side.

($1 = 0.8697 euros)