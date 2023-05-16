Logo
Barcelona sporting director Cruyff to leave at the end of season

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Jordi Cruyff unveiled as Ecuador new coach - Ecuador National Team Headquarters, Quito, Ecuador - January 13, 2020 Ecuador new coach Jordi Cruyff during press conference REUTERS/Daniel Tapia/File Photo

16 May 2023 10:44PM
Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff will leave the LaLiga champions at the end of the season after two years in the role, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Dutchman, son of Barca great Johan Cruyff, joined the Catalan club in September 2021 after leaving Chinese side Shenzhen FC. Cruyff's departure comes after the exit of director of football Mateu Alemany earlier this month.

"FC Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff will not be renewing his contract at the end of the current season due to his wish to embark on new professional endeavours," Barcelona said in a statement.

"He announced his decision this Tuesday morning to president Joan Laporta at an emotional meeting in which he explained that after two years in his position, he is leaving to face new challenges.

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank Jordi Cruyff for his important contributions as a member of the Sports Commission and wishes him all the very best of fortune in his future professional career."

Barcelona, who claimed their 27th LaLiga title and first for four years last week, added that Cruyff will continue assisting the club in their transition towards a new executive structure and help in the close-season transfer market.

Source: Reuters

