Barcelona star Ansu Fati out again with femoral biceps injury

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati was injured again on Thursday as Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club, losing a 3-2 extra-time thriller in Bilbao.

The striker, who was working his way back into the team after being out for the last two months with a femoral biceps injury, was a second half substitute in Thursday's game. However, Fati had to withdraw minutes after the game at San Mamés went into extra time with the same injury he had in November 2021.

"Ansu Fati has a femoral biceps injury in his left thigh and tests will be required to determine the full extent of the problem," Barcelona announced on Friday morning. He is expected to be out from four to six weeks, Spanish media reported.

Fati, who inherited Barcelona’s number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi when the Argentine left for Paris St Germain, came through the youth system at the Catalan club and has had to fight his way back from four surgeries to repair an injury to his left knee, suffered in November 2020. Thursday's was only his tenth appearance this season.

Fati burst onto the scene for Barcelona at 16, when he became the second youngest player in LaLiga history.

He quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, becoming the youngest player to score in the Champions League and the youngest player to score for Spain.

Eliminated at the Champions League group stage and now at the Copa del Rey last 16, Barcelona is currently sixth in LaLiga standings with 32 points in 20 games, 17 behind leaders Real Madrid.

