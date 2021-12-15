Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announces retirement due to heart condition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announces retirement due to heart condition

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announces retirement due to heart condition

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero reacts after announcing his retirement from football during a press conference at the Camp Nou on Dec 15, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea)

15 Dec 2021 07:30PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 07:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football on Wednesday (Dec 15) at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals.

Aguero was taken to hospital on Oct 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves. The club announced a few days later that he would be out for at least three months following cardiac analysis.

"This press conference is to communicate that I've decided to stop playing soccer. It's a very hard moment but I'm at peace with the decision I made," a tearful Aguero told a gathering at the Camp Nou.

"It's a decision that I made to preserve my health. It's what the doctors said to me, that it would be better to stop playing. I made the decision around 10 days ago.

"I'm very proud of my career, it was a dream come true. I just wanted to be a professional player and never thought that I would play in Europe."

The Argentine joined Barca on a free transfer during the close season, but made only five appearances in all competitions due to a calf injury and his cardiac issues, scoring once in a 2-1 home defeat by Real Madrid.

Aguero moved to Spain after a decade with Premier League champions Manchester City, where he scored 260 goals in 390 appearances to become the club's record goalscorer.

Related:

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us