Barcelona stunned by lowly Leganes in 1-0 home defeat

BARCELONA : LaLiga leaders Barcelona lost 1-0 against Leganes on Sunday with defender Sergio Gonzalez's early header enough to stun the wasteful hosts who lost their second consecutive league game in front of their own fans.

Leganes took the lead from a corner after four minutes when visiting captain Gonzalez rose unmarked at the near post to fire an unstoppable header past goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Despite dominating proceedings throughout the match with over 80 per cent possession, Barca were clueless as they sought to overcome a disciplined and well organised five-man Leganes defence, spurning a handful of opportunities.

While they have been excellent in the Champions League with five wins in six games, Barcelona have struggled in LaLiga for over a month, with only one victory in their last six league matches.

Barca remain top of the LaLiga standings with 38 points, level with Atletico Madrid and one point ahead Real Madrid in third, with both their title rivals having a game in hand.