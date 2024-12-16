Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona stunned by lowly Leganes in 1-0 home defeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona stunned by lowly Leganes in 1-0 home defeat

Barcelona stunned by lowly Leganes in 1-0 home defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Leganes - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - December 15, 2024 Leganes players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona stunned by lowly Leganes in 1-0 home defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Leganes - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - December 15, 2024 Leganes' Sergio Gonzalez in action with FC Barcelona's Raphinha REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona stunned by lowly Leganes in 1-0 home defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Leganes - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - December 15, 2024 Leganes' Sergio Gonzalez celebrates scoring their first goal with Leganes' Munir El Haddadi and Leganes' Oscar Rodriguez REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona stunned by lowly Leganes in 1-0 home defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Leganes - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - December 15, 2024 Leganes' Marko Dmitrovic makes a save REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona stunned by lowly Leganes in 1-0 home defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Leganes - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - December 15, 2024 FC Barcelona's Inaki Pena reacts after Leganes' Sergio Gonzalez scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
16 Dec 2024 06:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : LaLiga leaders Barcelona lost 1-0 against Leganes on Sunday with defender Sergio Gonzalez's early header enough to stun the wasteful hosts who lost their second consecutive league game in front of their own fans.

Leganes took the lead from a corner after four minutes when visiting captain Gonzalez rose unmarked at the near post to fire an unstoppable header past goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Despite dominating proceedings throughout the match with over 80 per cent possession, Barca were clueless as they sought to overcome a disciplined and well organised five-man Leganes defence, spurning a handful of opportunities.

While they have been excellent in the Champions League with five wins in six games, Barcelona have struggled in LaLiga for over a month, with only one victory in their last six league matches.

Barca remain top of the LaLiga standings with 38 points, level with Atletico Madrid and one point ahead Real Madrid in third, with both their title rivals having a game in hand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement