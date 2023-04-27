Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat

Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 26, 2023 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with Rayo Vallecano's Ivan Balliu and Florian Lejeune REUTERS/Juan Medina
Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 26, 2023 Rayo Vallecano's Álvaro Garcia celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 26, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Rayo Vallecano's Fran Garcia REUTERS/Juan Medina
Barcelona stunned by Rayo Vallecano in surprise 2-1 defeat
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 26, 2023 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shoots at goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
27 Apr 2023 06:14AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 07:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Barcelona wasted a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday thanks to goals in each half from Alvaro Garcia and Fran Garcia.

With seven games to play, Barca are top of the league on 76 points, 11 ahead second-placed Real Madrid, who were also stunned 4-2 at lowly Girona on Tuesday. Rayo Vallecano are ninth on 43 points, four adrift of the European qualification spots.

Rayo halted Barca's seven game unbeaten streak in the league with a gutsy performance in front of their fans at a sold-out Estadio de Vallecas.

They were the better side for most of the match against a slapdash Barca and opened the scoring in the 19th minute after Sergio Camello challenged Gavi and quickly fed Alvaro Garcia who riffled an unstoppable low shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The hosts kept pressing and wasted a couple of chances but got a scare when Robert Lewandowski netted what would have been an equaliser in the 40th minute, before his effort was ruled out after the VAR replay showed he was fractionally offside.

Rayo got back on top in the second half and extended their lead in the 52nd minute thanks to a great effort from Fran Garcia, who stole the ball from Frenkie de Jong in midfield and ran through the heart of the Barca defence to score with a tidy finish past Ter Stegen.

Camello missed another great chance in the 64th minute and Unai Lopez also wasted another opportunity to extend Rayo's lead a little later.

However, Barca cut the deficit through Lewandowski, who latched on to a loose ball inside the box and drilled it into the net in the 83rd minute.

It proved a consolation, however, as Rayo held on to secure the win.

"Rayo played a great game. They deserved the win and we were not up to the task tonight," defender Ronald Araujo told DAZN.

"Good thing we have a good advantage in the standings and we play the next two games at home, it's our turn to play at home."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.