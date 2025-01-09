Logo
Barcelona into Super Cup final with 2-0 win over Bilbao
Barcelona into Super Cup final with 2-0 win over Bilbao

Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal scores their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2025 FC Barcelona's Gavi scores their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Athletic Bilbao's Unai Gomez REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2025 Athletic Bilbao's Gorka Guruzeta looks dejected REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2025 Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez in action with FC Barcelona's Inigo Martinez REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
09 Jan 2025 05:04AM
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia : Goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal earned Barcelona a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Jeddah on Wednesday to reach their third successive final.

After creating plenty of early chances, Barcelona took the lead in the 17th minute through Gavi, and although Athletic threatened on more than one occasion, Barca held their advantage going into the break.

Yamal doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half and while Bilbao twice had the ball in the net in the closing stages, they were denied by offside decisions on both occasions.

Barcelona will face the winners of Thursday's semi-final between Real Madrid and Mallorca in the final on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

