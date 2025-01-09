Barcelona into Super Cup final with 2-0 win over Bilbao

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia : Goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal earned Barcelona a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Jeddah on Wednesday to reach their third successive final.

After creating plenty of early chances, Barcelona took the lead in the 17th minute through Gavi, and although Athletic threatened on more than one occasion, Barca held their advantage going into the break.

Yamal doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half and while Bilbao twice had the ball in the net in the closing stages, they were denied by offside decisions on both occasions.

Barcelona will face the winners of Thursday's semi-final between Real Madrid and Mallorca in the final on Sunday.