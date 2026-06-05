Barcelona teenager Yamal wins LaLiga Player of the Season award

June 5 : Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has been named LaLiga Player of the season, the Spanish league announced on Friday.

The 18-year-old helped Barca retain their domestic crown, became the first player to win the league's Player of the Month award three times in one season and finished as the club's top scorer in La Liga with 16 goals and 11 assists.

Barcelona's Hansi Flick was named the Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Regarding Yamal, Barca said in a statement: "He is the proverbial headache for opponent defences, who have to make a real effort to try to stop the blaugrana's attacking threats.

"Beyond the intangibles, the young Catalan scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists, with no other LaLiga player providing that many passes leading to goals."

Yamal, who has been sidelined with groin issues multiple times this term, is expected to be fit for Spain at the World Cup starting next week in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

He missed the last six games of the season for Barcelona due to a hamstring injury.

Yamal exploded onto the scene at 16 and was an integral part of Spain's record fourth European Championship triumph in 2024.