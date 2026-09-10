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Barcelona thrash Feyenoord in Champions League as Demirovic hits Stuttgart hat-trick
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Barcelona thrash Feyenoord in Champions League as Demirovic hits Stuttgart hat-trick

Barcelona thrash Feyenoord in Champions League as Demirovic hits Stuttgart hat-trick
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 9, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona thrash Feyenoord in Champions League as Demirovic hits Stuttgart hat-trick
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 9, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha scores their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona thrash Feyenoord in Champions League as Demirovic hits Stuttgart hat-trick
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 9, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona thrash Feyenoord in Champions League as Demirovic hits Stuttgart hat-trick
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 9, 2026 FC Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona thrash Feyenoord in Champions League as Demirovic hits Stuttgart hat-trick
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - VfB Stuttgart v Viking - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - September 9, 2026 VfB Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic scores their third goal to complete a hat-trick REUTERS/Robin Rudel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
10 Sep 2026 03:00AM
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BARCELONA, Sept 9 : Barcelona captain Raphinha scored twice as his side thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 in their opening Champions League fixture on Wednesday, while Ermedin Demirovic struck a 12-minute first-half hat-trick to give VfB Stuttgart a 3-1 victory over Viking Stavanger.

Barcelona made a flying start in torrential rain in the Catalan capital, as Raphinha left two defenders sprawling before finishing with a left-footed flourish in the third minute.

Karim Adeyemi put Barca 2-0 ahead with a curling effort in the 22nd minute and Raphinha grabbed his second from a defence-splitting pass by Pedri in the 57th minute.

Lamine Yamal added the fourth in the 77th minute, firing a free kick through a gap in the Feyenoord wall from the edge of the box.

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Feyenoord’s consolation goal came in the 82nd minute as Sem Steijn sneaked in behind the defence to score, but Gabriel Jesus came on and netted with his first touch, glancing a header backwards into the net.

In Stuttgart, Demirovic opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a touch at the near post, but Viking, making their first appearance in the Champions League group phase, were level two minutes later when Zlatko Tripic finished a swift counter-attack with his left foot.

Demirovic quickly re-established the lead in the 26th minute and then completed the hat-trick with a hooked volley six minutes later.

Later on Wednesday, holders Paris St Germain begin the defence of their title against Slovan Bratislava from Slovakia while last season’s runners-up Arsenal are at Napoli.

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid while Galatasaray visit Portuguese side Sporting.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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