Barcelona thrash Sevilla 3-0 to extend their LaLiga lead
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 5, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha scores their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 5, 2023 FC Barcelona's Gavi scores their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 5, 2023 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with Sevilla's Marcos Acuna REUTERS/Albert Gea
06 Feb 2023 06:10AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 06:10AM)
Barcelona extended their LaLiga lead to eight points thanks to second-half goals by Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha that gave them a 3-0 home win against Sevilla on Sunday.

The locals were in control from the beginning but managed to score only after the break when substitute Franck Kessie set up Alba inside the box to slot in a first-touch strike to the goalkeeper's left.

Twelve minutes later, Raphinha sped down the right and delivered a perfect low cross to Gavi who tapped it in.

Raphinha got the third goal in the 79th with a point-blank strike from an Alba cross.

Barca top the standings on 53 points, eight ahead of second-placed Real and 14 above third-placed Real Sociedad. Sevilla, who have won only five of their 20 LaLiga games this season, are 16th on 21 points, two above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

