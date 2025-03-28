Barcelona thrash Wolfsburg 6-1 to book women's CL semi-final spot

BARCELONA : Defending champions Barcelona cruised to a 6-1 home win over VfL Wolfsburg in the second leg of their women's Champions League quarter-final on Thursday to book a semi-final place with a stunning 10-2 aggregate win.

Barca were 3-0 up at the break following a Salma Paralluelo double and Esmee Brugts's fine strike.

Substitute Claudia Pina bagged a fourth before Wolfsburg forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled a goal back for the visitors. Pina and defender Maria Leon completed the rout for Barcelona with two free kicks.

The Spanish side will face Manchester City or Chelsea, who play later on Thursday, in the semi-finals in April. City lead 2-0 from the first leg.