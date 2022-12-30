Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona's Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona's Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol

Barcelona's Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - France v Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 Poland's Robert Lewandowski after the match as Poland are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

30 Dec 2022 08:49PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 08:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Striker Robert Lewandowski will be available for Barcelona's match against Espanyol after a Spanish court overturned his suspension, the LaLiga leaders said on Friday.

Lewandowski was set to miss the match after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) banned the Poland international for three games following his sending off in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Osasuna in November.

The 34-year-old was shown a yellow card for dragging back Nacho Vidal in the 11th minute and 20 minutes later received his second after appearing to elbow David Garcia in the face.

According to the RFEF Officiating Committee, Lewandowski was given a three-game ban due to a gesture towards the official after he was shown the red card that was of "contemptuous attitude towards the referees".

Last month, Barcelona said they would appeal the ban. According to reports in Spanish media, their appeal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month.

"The dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport, meaning the Polish international will be able to line up against Espanyol," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona, who have a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table after 14 games, host city rivals Espanyol on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.