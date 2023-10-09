Logo
Barcelona's 16-year-old Yamal becomes La Liga's youngest scorer
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - October 8, 2023 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal scores their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - October 8, 2023 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - October 8, 2023 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
09 Oct 2023 04:43AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2023 04:58AM)
GRANADA, Spain: Barcelona's Spain winger Lamine Yamal became LaLiga's youngest goalscorer aged 16 years and 87 days after he stroked the ball home from close range at Granada on Sunday.

Yamal, who in August set the record as Barca's youngest debutant in an official match, became Spain's youngest ever international and scorer at 16 years and 57 days when he made his debut away to Georgia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in September.

Against Granada, he scored in added time before the break as La Liga champions Barcelona were trailing 2-0.

Yamal broke the record held by Malaga's Fabrice Olinga, who scored against Celta Vigo in 2012 aged 16 years and 98 days.

Yamal, who has a Moroccan father, was born and raised in Spain and has become a key part of Barca's forward line.

His call-up for the senior Spain team ended the hopes of Moroccan fans that he could be persuaded to switch allegiance.

Source: Reuters

