Barcelona's Balde may miss cup final with hamstring injury

Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde has sustained an injury to his left hamstring, the club said on Sunday, ahead of an important run of games for the LaLiga leaders.

Hansi Flick's side face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, after a huge 4-0 win in Barcelona last week, followed by the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 26.

Local media reports say Balde will need three weeks to recover.

The 21-year-old left the Leganes game, which Barcelona won 1-0 to extend their LaLiga lead, due to injury on Saturday.

"Tests carried out on Sunday morning on the first team player Alejandro Balde confirm that he has a distal injury to his left hamstring," Barcelona said in a statement.

"His return to action with the first team will depend on his recovery," the Catalan side added.

Balde has played 43 games in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists.

Barcelona lead LaLiga with 70 points, seven ahead of Real Madrid who have a game in hand.