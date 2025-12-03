Barcelona's Bonmati out for five months after leg surgery

Dec 2 : Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati is expected to be out of action for around five months after the three-time Ballon d'Or winner underwent surgery on her fractured left fibula, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

Bonmati suffered the injury during training with the Spanish national team on Sunday ahead of the second leg of their Women's Nations League final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday.

"Surgery went well and now it's time to recover physically and mentally," Bonmati posted on Instagram.

"Elite football pushes you to the limit in every way, and there were factors that were currently preventing me from enjoying the profession and everyday life.

"Honestly, I felt it was a moment to hit the brakes, and in fact, I considered it, but I didn't, and life has stopped me abruptly."

The 27-year-old, who played in Friday's goalless first leg in Kaiserslautern, has lifted the World Cup with Spain along with last year's Nations League where she scored in the final. Bonmati has also won three Champions League trophies with Barca and six league titles.