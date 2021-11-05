Logo
Barcelona's Dembele injured again, Dest ruled out with back issue
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dynamo Kyiv v FC Barcelona - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - November 2, 2021 FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

05 Nov 2021 12:54PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 12:51PM)
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined with a left hamstring injury, just two days after making his first appearance of the season, the LaLiga club said.

Dembele, who had knee surgery in June, came off the bench for the last half hour of their 1-0 Champions League win at Dynamo Kyiv https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-champions-dyk-fcb-report-idUKKBN2HN2JV on Tuesday.

The club did not put a timeline on his return. The 24-year-old has frequently been sidelined due to injury since he was signed for 105 million euros (US$121.26 million) in 2017.

Barcelona, who are ninth in LaLiga, also said full back Sergino Dest was unavailable for selection due to a lower back issue.

The 21-year-old American was not named in the U.S. squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mexico (Nov. 12) and Jamaica Nov. 16).

(US$1 = 0.8659 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

