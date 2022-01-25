Logo
Barcelona's Fati to undergo 'conservative' treatment on leg injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ansu Fati renews contract with FC Barcelona - 1899 Auditorium, Barcelona, Spain - October 21, 2021 FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati during a press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

25 Jan 2022 11:01PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:01PM)
Ansu Fati will not undergo surgery after aggravating an old leg injury, with the Barcelona forward opting for a "conservative" treatment plan, the club said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was injured during Barcelona's 3-2 extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 20, his second appearance for the club after returning from a two-month spell on the sidelines.

"The first team player Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring," Barcelona said in a statement. "His recovery will dictate his return."

Fati, who took over Barcelona's number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi when the Argentine left for Paris St Germain, came through the youth system at the Catalan club but has been plagued by injuries.

He underwent four surgeries to repair a knee injury sustained in November, 2020.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

