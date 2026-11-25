BARCELONA, Nov 25 : Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has been given a two-game suspension by the Royal Spanish Football Federation following his sending-off in the 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

• Fermin will miss Barcelona's next two LaLiga games against Deportivo and Atletico Madrid.

• Fermin was sent off while on the bench after scoring and being substituted in the 69th minute.

• Disciplinary report says Fermin repeatedly shouted "No way" at the fourth official.

• The player left the bench before the referee could show him a red card in the 74th minute.

• Spain midfielder scored twice in 2-1 win over Atletico this month.