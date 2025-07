Barcelona's pre-season friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe is back on after the Spanish club and the promoter for the match resolved the contractual issues that earlier caused the game to be suspended, the LaLiga side said on Friday.

The Spanish champions were on their way to Japan for Sunday's clash that will kick off an Asia tour, with matches against South Korean sides FC Seoul and Daegu FC scheduled on July 31 and August 4, Barcelona added in a statement.