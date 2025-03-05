Barcelona's Gavi doubtful for Benfica clash, says Flick

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League clash at Portuguese side Benfica in the first leg of their last-16 tie, manager Hansi Flick said.

Gavi, who featured in Barcelona’s thrilling 5-4 win at Benfica in January, was on the bench in their last two league games and missed a training session due to illness.

"We will see, yesterday he did not train as he did not feel so good. He will visit the doctor again, we have to wait," Flick told reporters on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has played 24 games this season, registering two goals and three assists since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

"Gavi can play different positions not only the number 10 and he gives us a really good option in defence, he started this dynamic, he is very good with the ball. Dani Olmo enjoys playing in that position, he scores goals and creates chances," Flick added.

"Gavi also came back from a huge injury and we have to take care of that and (be cautious) when we play every three to four days."

Barcelona finished the league phase in second place while rivals Atletico Madrid were fifth and Real Madrid, who finished outside of the top eight, had to beat Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in their two-legged playoff to reach the last-16.

Atletico and Real face each other in a round-of-16 clash later on Tuesday.

Asked if Barcelona had an easier draw compared to their rivals, Flick dismissed the idea, pointing at January's chaotic win at Benfica, which was only sealed by Raphinha’s winner in the sixth minute of added time.

"At this stage, there are no easy games. Every team deserves to be here Benfica are a fantastic team the atmosphere is very special there and they keep pushing and it will be very tough for us tomorrow, we will try to improve our performance from last time." Flick said.

"Benfica play with confidence... and it's very difficult to defend this but we have a match plan and we are well prepared."