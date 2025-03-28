Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barcelona's Olmo out for three weeks due to adductor injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona's Olmo out for three weeks due to adductor injury

Barcelona's Olmo out for three weeks due to adductor injury

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 27, 2025 FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Albert Gea

28 Mar 2025 09:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo will be sidelined for around three weeks after suffering a right adductor injury during Thursday's 3-0 win over Osasuna, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Olmo converted a penalty to score his seventh league goal of the season before limping off the pitch in the 28th minute as leaders Barcelona extended their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to three points.

The 26-year-old may now miss a crucial run of fixtures, including a Champions League quarter-final double header with Borussia Dortmund and the second leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement