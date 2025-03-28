Barcelona's Olmo out for three weeks due to adductor injury

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo will be sidelined for around three weeks after suffering a right adductor injury during Thursday's 3-0 win over Osasuna, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Olmo converted a penalty to score his seventh league goal of the season before limping off the pitch in the 28th minute as leaders Barcelona extended their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to three points.

The 26-year-old may now miss a crucial run of fixtures, including a Champions League quarter-final double header with Borussia Dortmund and the second leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid.