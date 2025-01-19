Logo
Barcelona's Olmo sidelined with calf injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Final - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 12, 2025 FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates winning the Spanish Super Cup REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

19 Jan 2025 10:15PM
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Benfica with a calf injury, the LaLiga club said on Sunday.

Olmo has scored six goals and registered three assists in 18 appearances since joining Barca in the close season from RB Leipzig. The Catalans are second in the Champions League table, having won five of their six games.

"Dani Olmo has a right soleus (lower calf muscle) strain. He is out for the next match and his return will be determined by his recovery," the club said on Sunday.

Close season signings Olmo and Pau Victor were only registered for the first half of the season.

Barcelona were then blocked by LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation from registering both players for the second half of the campaign for failing to meet Financial Fair Play rules before the Dec. 31 deadline.

However, the club turned to the Spanish Government, which intervened as the National Sports Council reversed the decision and allowed the club to provisionally register the players until the final resolution of Barcelona's appeal.

Source: Reuters

