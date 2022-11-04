Logo
Barcelona's Pique to retire, will play last home game on Saturday
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 16, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique is seen in the bench before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina

04 Nov 2022 02:06AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 02:47AM)
BARCELONA :Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique called time on his glittering career on Thursday, saying he will retire from football when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup this month.

Pique, 35, said in a video posted on social media that Saturday's league clash with Almeria on Saturday will be his last at Barcelona's Camp Nou after 14 years with the Catalan giants following his return from Manchester United in 2008.

Barcelona will travel to Osasuna on Tuesday for their final fixture before the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.

"I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end," Pique said in the video.

"I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou."

Regarded as one of the best centre backs of his generation, Pique collected 35 trophies during his 18-year career.

Pique won nine league titles in Spain and England, four Champions League trophies, as well as a World Cup and European Championship.

Source: Reuters

