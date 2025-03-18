Barcelona's postponed match with Osasuna rescheduled for March 27

Barcelona's LaLiga game with Osasuna, postponed earlier this month due to the death of the Catalan club's doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, has been rescheduled for March 27, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

Both teams had announced the line-up on March 8, and the players went to warm up, before hosts Barcelona declared that the game was postponed through the stadium speakers.

Osasuna are scheduled to visit Athletic Bilbao on March 28, just a day after the rescheduled match. League leaders Barcelona are set to host Girona on March 30.

Spanish media reports said Barcelona were considering appealing the RFEF decision due to Raphinha and Ronald Araujo, who are expected to play for Brazil and Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers on March 21 and 25, being unavailable to play on March 27.