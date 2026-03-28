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Barcelona's Raphinha to miss Champions League quarters due to injury
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Barcelona's Raphinha to miss Champions League quarters due to injury

Barcelona's Raphinha to miss Champions League quarters due to injury

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 22, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha reacts REUTERS/Albert Gea

28 Mar 2026 11:44AM
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March 28 : Barcelona attacker Raphinha will miss their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid early next month after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Brazil, the LaLiga side said.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season, picked up the injury on Thursday in Brazil's 2-1 defeat by France in Foxborough.

"The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks," Barcelona said in a statement on Friday.

Barcelona, who are four points clear of Real Madrid in LaLiga, host Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 8 with the return in Madrid on April 14.

Raphinha scored twice in Barcelona's thumping 7-2 victory over Newcastle United in the round of 16 earlier this month.

Source: Reuters
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