Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Sport

Barcelona's Raphinha named LaLiga Player of the Season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barcelona's Raphinha named LaLiga Player of the Season

Barcelona's Raphinha named LaLiga Player of the Season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - May 11, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo
Barcelona's Raphinha named LaLiga Player of the Season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - May 11, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo
Barcelona's Raphinha named LaLiga Player of the Season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Villarreal - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - May 18, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha lifts the trophy after winning LaLiga REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo
06 Jun 2025 10:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona winger Raphinha was named LaLiga Player of the Season on Friday, after the Brazilian played a major role in his side winning the domestic treble, with club teammate Lamine Yamal named Best Under-23 player.

Raphinha contributed 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 club games across all competitions, with Barca winning the league title, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The 28-year-old signed for Barcelona in 2022 from Leeds United and recently signed a contract extension keeping him at the Spanish club until 2028.

Raphinha scored a late goal to put Barcelona ahead in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan, only for the Italians to level in stoppage time and net an extra-time winner. That was Raphinha's 13th goal in 14 games of this season's competition.

Yamal, still only 17, confirmed his status as one of the world's top talents after last season's breakthrough campaign, with the winger netting nine league goals along with five in the Champions League.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement