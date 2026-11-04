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Barcelona's Rodri ruled out of Atletico clash with hamstring injury
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Barcelona's Rodri ruled out of Atletico clash with hamstring injury

Barcelona's Rodri ruled out of Atletico clash with hamstring injury

Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - FC Barcelona v Al Ahly - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 19, 2026 FC Barcelona's Rodri is introduced in front of fans before the match REUTERS/Bruna Casas

04 Nov 2026 08:24PM
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Nov 4 : Barcelona midfielder Rodri will miss Sunday's LaLiga match against Atletico Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said on Wednesday.

• The Spain international was substituted at halftime during Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa after feeling muscle discomfort

• "The tests have confirmed a minor injury to his right hamstring (biceps femoris muscle)," Barcelona said, adding that his return timeline would depend on his recovery progress

• The injury is a blow to Barcelona ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash, with Hansi Flick's side leading second-placed Atletico by two points

Source: Reuters
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