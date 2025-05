Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is set to miss their push for the title after undergoing surgery for appendicitis, the Spanish league leaders said on Wednesday.

The club did not provide a timeline for his return but local media reported that the 25-year-old, who provided three assists in Barcelona's crucial 4-3 win over second-placed Real Madrid on Sunday, will miss their last three games of the campaign.

Barcelona will be champions if they beat Espanyol on Thursday.