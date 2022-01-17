Logo
Barcelona's Umtiti to undergo foot surgery
FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

17 Jan 2022 11:19PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 11:45PM)
Barcelona's France defender Samuel Umtiti will have surgery on Tuesday (Jan 18 for a foot injury suffered in training, the club said.

The 28-year-old sustained a blow to his right foot and has fractured his fifth metatarsal bone, Barca said on Monday.

"The player will undergo surgery on Tuesday with Doctor Antoni Dalmau and with the club's medical services supervising," read a club statement.

Barca announced a week ago that Umtiti had extended his contract until June 2026 and accepted a reduced salary for the 18 months that was remaining on his previous deal.

"Through this contract extension, FC Barcelona will be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register Ferran Torres with the ... League," the club said.

Spain forward Torres joined Barca last month from Manchester City on a deal until June 2027 with a €1 billion (US$1.14 billion) release clause.

Source: Reuters

