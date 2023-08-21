Barcelona's US defender Dest joins PSV on loan

Barcelona's United States defender Sergino Dest has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan until the end of June 2024, the LaLiga club announced on Monday.

The Dutch club have an option to make the transfer permanent and Barca would receive a percentage of any future sale of the player.

The 22-year-old signed for Barcelona in 2020 for 21 million euros ($22.87 million) from Ajax Amsterdam. He made 51 league appearances for Barca in his first two seasons but spent last term on loan at AC Milan.

The Dutch-born American had a disappointing time at the Italian club, making just eight Serie A appearances before returning to Spain.

Dest, who played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has scored two goals in 26 games for the U.S.

($1 = 0.9181 euros)