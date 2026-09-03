Barcola arrival boosts Liverpool as manager Iraola seeks first league win

Sept 3 : Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said the closure of the transfer window would allow his side to focus fully on results as they chase a first Premier League win this season at promoted Ipswich Town on Friday after opening the campaign with two draws.

The Merseyside club began with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United before being held by the same scoreline against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

"We need a win, we are frustrated at this part of the job. It's just the first two games but I want to win," Iraola told reporters on Thursday.

"The market has closed - we know who we are. I think we have a lot of talent. Now we have to perform, do our job and we will start from tomorrow."

Iraola said new signing Bradley Barcola, who arrived from Paris St Germain this week, was settling in well, although the France forward's lack of pre-season minutes would be a factor in deciding how quickly he is integrated into the side.

"I see him in a good place. He has trained for us. It's true he hasn't had minutes in pre-season," Iraola said.

"He has been training and it's a decision we have to make."

The Spaniard added that Barcola's ability to play on either flank would strengthen Liverpool's attacking options.

Iraola also welcomed the end of speculation surrounding Cody Gakpo, praising the Netherlands forward's attitude after being linked with a move during the transfer window.

"He was well aware of the situation in the market - we were constantly talking with each other," Iraola said.

"I am glad to keep Cody because he is a valuable player."

The Liverpool manager also expressed satisfaction with the club's transfer business, saying they had resisted pursuing other deals that did not fit their sporting or financial criteria.

"There were other options we decided not to take for different reasons, sometimes sporting or economic, the deal didn't make sense in the market. But I'm happy now," Iraola said.

On the injury front, Iraola said defender Joe Gomez is expected to return to training next week, while Giovanni Leoni could rejoin the squad in the international break, though Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike face longer spells on the sidelines.