Barcola in, Doue out as Deschamps makes three changes to France team

PHILADELPHIA, June 22 : France coach Didier Deschamps made three changes to the side that beat Senegal in their World Cup opener for Monday's Group I clash with Iraq, bringing in Lucas Digne, Manu Kone and Bradley Barcola for Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni and Desire Doue.

• Barcola comes into the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise after scoring off the bench against Senegal.

• Dembele still trusted by Deschamps despite low-key first game.

• France will secure a place in the round of 32 with a victory

• Mbappe looking to keep pace with Lionel Messi, who moved to 18 World Cup goals earlier on Monday.

Lineups:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe (captain), Bradley Barcola; Ousmane Dembele.

Iraq: Ahmed Basil; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski; Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal, Amir Alammari, Zaid Ismael; Ahmed Qasem, Aymen Hussein (captain).

(Writing by Julien Pretot in New YorkEditing by Christian Radnedge)